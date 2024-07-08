Renault’s Symbioz to hit the road from £29,295

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renault’s Symbioz to hit the road from £29,295

By Press Association
The Symbioz will complete Renault’s SUV line-up. (Credit: Renault Press UK)
The new Renault Symbioz has arrived on the market with prices starting from £29,295.

Positioned in between Renault’s existing Captur and Austral SUVs, the new Symbioz will sit alongside other compact SUVs like the Volvo XC40 and Citroen C5 Aircross in the ever-popular segment.

The Symbioz is due to be revealed in the spring. (Renault)

All versions of the Symbioz will be hybrid-driven, combining a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a compact electric motor and a small 1.2kWh battery for lower emissions and improved fuel economy against a traditional combustion-only setup.

Inside, the Symbioz uses Google’s technology for the 10.4-inch infotainment while a full ‘Solarbay’ tinted glass roof is included as standard. Renault says that the Symbioz offers up 624 litres of boot space while the sliding rear seat allows the option of more legroom or increase luggage space. Plus, when they’re dropped, the rear seats fold completely flat to offer up a smooth loading area.

The rear seats can slide backwards and forwards allowing for more boot space or passenger room. (Credit: Renault Press UK)

At 1,500kg the Symbioz remains relatively light while emissions stand at 105g/km. Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, full LED front and rear lights and keyless entry and start.

Mid-spec techno esprit Alpine cars gain 19-inch alloy wheels, gloss black window frames and electrically adjustable seats. Range-topping iconic esprit Alpine cars – priced £33,295 – adds in a 360-degree camera and a nine-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

The Renault Symbioz is available to order now ahead of first deliveries commencing in September.