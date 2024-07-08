Renault’s Symbioz to hit the road from £29,295

The new Renault Symbioz has arrived on the market with prices starting from £29,295.

Positioned in between Renault’s existing Captur and Austral SUVs, the new Symbioz will sit alongside other compact SUVs like the Volvo XC40 and Citroen C5 Aircross in the ever-popular segment.

The Symbioz is due to be revealed in the spring. (Renault)

All versions of the Symbioz will be hybrid-driven, combining a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a compact electric motor and a small 1.2kWh battery for lower emissions and improved fuel economy against a traditional combustion-only setup.

Inside, the Symbioz uses Google’s technology for the 10.4-inch infotainment while a full ‘Solarbay’ tinted glass roof is included as standard. Renault says that the Symbioz offers up 624 litres of boot space while the sliding rear seat allows the option of more legroom or increase luggage space. Plus, when they’re dropped, the rear seats fold completely flat to offer up a smooth loading area.

The rear seats can slide backwards and forwards allowing for more boot space or passenger room. (Credit: Renault Press UK)

At 1,500kg the Symbioz remains relatively light while emissions stand at 105g/km. Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, full LED front and rear lights and keyless entry and start.

Mid-spec techno esprit Alpine cars gain 19-inch alloy wheels, gloss black window frames and electrically adjustable seats. Range-topping iconic esprit Alpine cars – priced £33,295 – adds in a 360-degree camera and a nine-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

The Renault Symbioz is available to order now ahead of first deliveries commencing in September.