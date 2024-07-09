‘Over-reliance’ on public charging infrastructure stalling EV take-up – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

‘Over-reliance’ on public charging infrastructure stalling EV take-up – survey

By Press Association
File photo dated 04/04/24 of an electric vehicle charging station at Skelton Lake Service Station in Leeds. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has said that sales of pure battery electric new cars outperformed the market last month, as some 26,031 of the vehicles were registered in May, up 6.2% from the same month last year. Issue date: Thursday April 4, 2024.
File photo dated 04/04/24 of an electric vehicle charging station at Skelton Lake Service Station in Leeds. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has said that sales of pure battery electric new cars outperformed the market last month, as some 26,031 of the vehicles were registered in May, up 6.2% from the same month last year. Issue date: Thursday April 4, 2024.

An over-reliance on the UK’s public charging network is providing a stumbling block for overall electric vehicle take-up, a new study has found.

Public charging reliance is particularly high with flat residents who have no access to home charging, with over 70 per cent stating that they rely entirely on the public charging network to top-up their cars. It adds to 53 per cent of drivers living in flats being unaware of the private charging solutions available to them.

The survey of 1,254 consumers and property managers by EV charging expert ChargeGuru found that 40 per cent of residents say that making the switch to an electric vehicle is made more difficult by their living situation with flat residents having to rely solely on public charging rather than a standard wallbox as used by most EV drivers with off-street parking.

Denis Watling, Managing Director, ChargeGuru UK, comments: “These insights underscore the urgent need for property managers to work alongside residents and the industry to provide, or at least provide for, residential EV charging infrastructure.

“There is clearly an appetite among flat residents to get on board with the EV transition, but the fact remains that to do so effectively, there must be significant improvements in private residential EV charging options. People who live in flats represent a significant segment of the population – over five million people – and their challenges in accessing convenient and affordable charging solutions risk holding back the broader transition to EVs.”

At present, only one in ten flat residents currently drive an EV, though the survey also found that over half are hoping to switch to an electric vehicle ‘in the coming years’ with 27 per cent stating that they intend to make the change within the next one to two years. This figure rises to 34 per cent among 25 to 34-year-olds.

Currently, flat owners and landlords are able to take advantage of one of the few EV chargepoint grants currently available which offers either £350 or 75 per cent off the cost to buy and install a charging point – whichever amount is lower. Landlords can get up to 200 grants each financial year for residential properties or 100 grants per year for commercial properties, too.

A specific EV infrastructure grant can give money off the cost of the wider building and installation work surrounding chargepoint installation, too,