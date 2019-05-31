Kia recalls hybrids and plug-in hybrids because of overheating risk

Kia has issued a voluntary recall of more than 5,000 Niro hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles because of a fire risk in an electrical relay.

The South Korean firm said the issue was uncovered during on-going research and development, but added that it wasn’t aware of any fires or injuries caused by failures in the system.

Owners of 5,020 hybrid and plug-in hybrid Niros built between November 2016 and September 2017 could be affected and will be contacted by the manufacturer. Alternatively, those worried about their vehicle can get in touch with Kia customer services on 0800 015 8757.

Inspections will take place at dealerships, and if a replacement part is needed it should take about an hour and will be done free.

Chris Lear, director of aftersales, said: “The safety of our customers is our number one priority and we are taking this action to ensure their vehicles are not affected in any way.”

This isn’t the first time Kia has recalled vehicles in the UK. In 2013, some 25,000 cars were identified as possibly having a defective brake light switch, while some 7,200 Sportage and Soul models were called back the following year to check the seatbelt pre-tensioning system.