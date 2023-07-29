Two-hour queues through Dover on one of ‘most popular mornings of summer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two-hour queues through Dover on one of ‘most popular mornings of summer’

By Press Association
Large queues of travellers wait to pass through French border checks to begin their summer holidays (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Travellers are facing waits of up to two hours at the Port of Dover during one of the most popular mornings of the summer, officials have said.

A nine-lane-wide queue stretched alongside the white cliffs throughout Saturday morning on the approach to the border where French guards were checking passports.

Port of Dover officials said overnight that over 35,000 people had passed through on their way to France on Friday and had told travellers on Saturday not to arrive more than three hours before their sail time.

At 7am, they wrote: “The current average processing time through to the border is 120 minutes, as per our peak travel plan for the busiest times.

Stuck ambulance
An ambulance was temporarily stuck because of the holiday traffic (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Rest assured, you will be on the next available sailing upon reaching check in.”

Google Maps showed dark red lines, the slowest category, reaching into the town, with slow traffic all along the A20 almost to Folkestone.

Some drivers have been venting their frustration by honking their horns and an ambulance flashing blue lights was temporarily stuck in traffic but has now got through.

By 9.30am, officials said the wait time had come down to 90-120 minutes, and that travellers must pass through border checks by Police Aux Frontieres before boarding their ferry.

They have told travellers to use the main routes only to avoid further traffic delays, adding: “This morning is one of our most popular times of travel throughout the summer.

“The current processing time reaching border controls is 90-120 minutes.”