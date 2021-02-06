Lochee couple in their 70s defrauded of thousands of pounds as police investigate

Around 11.30am on Wednesday January 27, two men attended at the home of a 76-year-old man and 74-year-old woman in Greenlee Drive and advised that they were from HMRC.

The men alleged they were investigating instances of unpaid VAT for labourer work and defrauded the couple of £3,000.

The fraudsters demanded the money in cash and threatened the couple that they would be arrested if they did not pay immediately.

The first suspect is described as 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build, around 50-years-old, with short grey hair and a Dundonian accent. He was wearing a navy woollen coat and black gloves.

The second suspect is described as 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, in his early 30’s, with short dark hair and a Dundonian accent. He was wearing a black jacket and blue surgical mask.