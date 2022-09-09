‘She was the life and soul of things’: Church of Scotland moderator remembers final visit to the Queen at Balmoral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘She was the life and soul of things’: Church of Scotland moderator remembers final visit to the Queen at Balmoral

By Ross Hempseed
September 9 2022, 5.00pm Updated: September 9 2022, 9.30pm
Queeen Elizabeth II

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland recalls his final visit to Balmoral, describing the Queen as the “life and soul of things”.

Rev Dr Iain Greenshields, 68, was a guest at Balmoral Castle on the weekend before the death of the Queen, aged 96.

He was invited to the Aberdeenshire estate following his sermon at the nearby Braemar and Crathie Parish Church, also known as Crathie Kirk.

Describing the Queen as “full of fun” and the “life and soul of things”, Dr Greenfields attended dinner on Saturday and lunch on Sunday with several senior royals.

These included the Prince of Wales – now King Charles III – and Princess Anne, with it coming as a great shock over the news of the Queen’s death just days later.

The nation mourns the loss of a great monarch who was a symbol of the United Kingdom for seven decades.

Dr Greenfields recalled the Queen was as sharp as ever having an excellent memory for places, names, people and even horses.

‘She was really full of fun.’

He said: “It was a fantastic visit. Her memory was absolutely amazing and she was really full of fun.

“It came as a great shock to me when I heard she was gravely ill because she was in amazingly good form over the weekend.

“She was the life and soul of things. She was speaking very personally to me about her time there way back when she was a child, she was talking about her horses from the past, naming them from 40 years ago, people’s names and places. She was quite remarkable.”

The Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields, moderator of the Church of Scotland. Picture supplied by Church of Scotland.

“She talked about her memories of Balmoral as a child, her father the King and the Church of Scotland, which she had a very fond affection for.

“She asked about me, my ministry and my family and came across as a happy person and was very gracious. It was a very engaging and thoroughly enjoyable experience.”

The Queen was unwavering in her religious beliefs and regularly attended church at Crathie Kirk alongside village residents.

Dr Greenfields paid tribute to her faith, service and dedication, a hallmark of the Queen’s long reign.

The Church of Scotland has produced a set of hymns, prayers and other worship materials to help its members mark The Queen’s passing.

