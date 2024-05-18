Robert MacIntyre’s chance to win first major suffers blow after delayed ruling

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre was left to rue a delayed ruling as his chances of claiming a first major title suffered a significant blow in the US PGA Championship.

MacIntyre was just three shots off the lead when he hit a wild second shot on the par-five seventh, his 16th hole, which ended up in a concessions area.

The Ryder Cup star then had to get a second opinion about where he needed to drop his ball and, although he scrambled for an eventful par, dropped shots on the eighth and ninth left him five shots off Xander Schauffele’s lead.

“It was solid until the last two holes,” the left-hander said after his 69.

“Took them 25 minutes to get a ruling and I’ve come out from the ruling and it’s pitch black. It’s just really annoyed me. To finish the way I finished is really not good when I’m right in the golf tournament.

“Now I’m kind of behind the eight ball trying to fight back.

“I was just trying to find out where my nearest point of relief if I dropped it and it was (in) casual water was, and the guy didn’t know so we had to get a second guy.

“It just took longer than it needed to, and I just lost all momentum. Hadn’t swung a golf club in 25 minutes. Probably two bad swings, the worst shot I’ve hit all week on the par-three eighth. I suppose we just get on with it.

“I was in a great position. I’m still in a decent position. But I’ve just given two shots to the field. I was in a good spot there, and yeah, just sore to finish the way I finished.”