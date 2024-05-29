Beyond history today, I am me – Leonardo Bonucci announces retirement

Former Italy and Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has called time on his glittering 19-year career.

The 37-year-old won Euro 2020 as part of Roberto Mancini’s squad, scoring in the final at Wembley, and claimed eight Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia crowns and five Italian Super Cups during two spells at Juventus.

Bonucci, who also played for Inter Milan and AC Milan, finished his career at Turkish side Fenerbahce.

He confirmed his retirement on social media, saying: “As a child, I dreamed of this story I would tell, promising myself achievements to embrace against the biggest, celebrating, having faith through difficulties with courage.

“A father, a team-mate, a husband, a player. Beyond. Beyond history today, I am me.”

Bonucci played 502 times for Juventus, joining from Bari in 2010 and returning to the club in 2018 after one season at AC Milan.

A Juventus statement read: “A player who formed an enormous part of our recent history has decided to leave the world of football. Leonardo Bonucci has decided to retire from football, an announcement that touches us deeply, because Leo has his name etched into the Juventus archives.

“We said goodbye last September, but the thread that binds us cannot be broken. Not even now that Leo has decided to embark on a new chapter in his life, for which we wish him only the best.”