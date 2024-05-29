Woman who was key wartime code-breaker commemorated with blue plaque

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman who was key wartime code-breaker commemorated with blue plaque

By Press Association
A code-breaker who played a key part in decrypting German messages during the Second World War will be commemorated with a blue plaque.

Joan Clarke, who was portrayed by Keira Knightley in the 2014 film The Imitation Game, was a talented mathematician who worked alongside Alan Turing at Bletchley Park, the wartime headquarters of the Government Code and Cipher School (which is now known as GCHQ).

The plaque will be installed on Wednesday at her childhood home of 193 Rosendale Road in West Dulwich, south London.

Bletchley Park
Bletchley Park, the wartime headquarters of the Government Code and Cipher School (PA)

Dr Susan Skedd, Blue Plaques historian at English Heritage, said: “Joan Clarke spent her formative years in this house, during which time she went from being a promising student, with a love of mathematics to becoming a remarkable code-breaker at Bletchley Park and later at GCHQ.”

Ms Clarke won a scholarship to study maths at Newnham College, Cambridge in 1936.

After taking the job at Bletchley Park in 1940, she was part of a “brilliant” team of cryptanalysts who decoded “more than a million” German messages which helped Allied ships avoid German U-boats, according to Dr Skedd.

Under the leadership of Mr Turing, Ms Clarke’s Hut 8 team developed methods to read all German naval communications – enabling them to reduce the number of Allied ships destroyed by the German navy from around 100 a month down to only two by November 1941.

She was personally responsible for cracking a tougher new code used by the Germans in 1942 by deducing that their Enigma machine’s new fourth rotor used the same cipher as the three-rotor system, allowing her team to continue deciphering German communications.

In the run-up to the D-Day landings, Hut 8 worked to decode the weather signals sent by the Germans and support Allied bombing raids preparing for the invasion on June 6 1944.

Dr Skedd said: “Eighty years ago this week, the work that so enthralled Joan would have been dramatically intensifying, as the Allied forces planned the D-Day invasions.”

Ms Clarke remained at GCHQ after the war and was the longest-serving member of Hut 8 and the most senior of the few female cryptanalysts at Bletchley Park.

When she left GCHQ for the final time in 1982, she promised to adhere to the Official Secrets Act for the rest of her life.

The 150-year-old London Blue Plaques scheme celebrates the link between historical figures and the buildings in which they lived and worked.

The scheme is run by English Heritage who have appealed for more suggestions of notable women.