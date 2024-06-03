Drivers face lack of affordable used electric cars – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Drivers face lack of affordable used electric cars – study

By Press Association
EVs ‘need to be available in a variety of budgets’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
EVs ‘need to be available in a variety of budgets’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

Motorists face a lack of affordable used electric cars, according to a report.

Auto Trader said just 10,000 of the used electric options on its UK-wide online vehicle marketplace cost under £15,000.

That is compared with 350,000 used petrol or diesel cars in the same price bracket.

But the study also found that three out of four new electric vehicles (EVs) are being advertised with a discount.

It attributed this to manufacturers striving to meet the Government’s zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate.

Auto Trader commercial director Ian Plummer said a “fair and equitable” transition to electric motoring will require EVs to be available “in a variety of budgets”.

He went on: “We need to make more progress on affordability to encourage retail demand, especially as exemptions from both vehicle excise duty and the expensive car supplement end for EVs next year.

“As we head towards a General Election, financial help from the Government in the used electric market is vitally needed to ensure a fair and equitable transition.”

Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders figures show the number of new pure electric cars bought in the UK in the first four months of this year was 10.6% up on the same period in 2023.

But the market share of the vehicles has fallen from 15.7% to 15.4%.

The increase in sales is being driven by the fleet and business sectors which benefit from financial incentives, with demand from private buyers stalling.

Under the ZEV mandate, at least 22% of new cars and 10% of new vans sold by each manufacturer in the UK in 2024 is required to be zero emission, which in most cases means pure electric.

The threshold will rise annually until it reaches 100% by 2035, when the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans will be banned in the UK.

Manufacturers risk being fined £15,000 per polluting vehicle sold above the limit, but ministers do not expect any financial penalties to be issued this year as businesses can utilise various flexibilities such as purchasing credits from rivals.