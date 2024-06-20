No change in pay for many workers since start of cost of living crisis – report

Almost one in five workers have had no change in their pay since the start of the cost of living crisis in 2021, new research suggests.

Jobs site Indeed said its survey of 2,000 people also found that more than two in five revealed they were struggling to make ends meet.

Half of respondents said bringing costs down should be a top priority for the next government, while two in five said the elected party should bring wages in line with the cost of living.

One in five of those polled said their salary had not changed since the start of the cost of living crisis in 2021, while almost one in seven said their pay had fallen.

Those who have had a pay rise have seen a mean increase of 3% which Indeed said “significantly lags” peak inflation rates of double figures.

While falling inflation has been cited as a sign that the economy is “turning a corner”, three in five of those surveyed said they don’t feel any better off.

Jack Kennedy, senior economist at Indeed said: “After grappling with the cost of living crisis for over two years, it’s no surprise that wages are front of mind for voters.

“There’s a clear call from the British people for the elected government to further ease financial pressures, and we’d expect this to remain front of mind for the public long after the winning party is decided.”