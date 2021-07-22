Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Father-of-two admits stashing nearly £400,000 for organised criminals

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 12.20pm
John Robertson, 35, appeared at the High Court in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
A father-of-two has admitted storing nearly £400,000 of criminal cash and cocaine at his parents’ house for an organised crime group.

John Robertson, 35, pleaded guilty at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday to concealing the money and Class A drugs at an address in Buller Crescent, Blantyre, South Lanarkshire.

The court heard he was targeted as part of the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) Operation Flier after authorities received reports he was part of an organised crime group involved in large-scale drug supply.

When authorities showed up at the house in May last year they were let in by unemployed Robertson’s parents, the court heard.

In his bedroom, a bag containing £355,040, another pile of £34,220, and another of £590 were found, along with a counting machine and 231 grams of white powder, later found to be cocaine of “very poor quality” with a street value of around £4,000.

Advocate depute Kath Harper told the court the NCA “assessed the accused to be at the lowest level in the organised crime group and he has been used to hold their cash until the money needed to be moved on”.

Ms Harper added Robertson “has no assets and appears to have fallen on hard times, having separated from his partner and returned to live with his parents”.

Robertson was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on September 16 at the High Court in Edinburgh.

