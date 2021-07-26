Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Joey Barton to face court after being charged with assault

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 3.46am
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton is set to face court on a charge of assault by beating (Danny Lawson/PA)
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton is set to face court on a charge of assault by beating after a woman suffered a head injury.

The former Premier League footballer is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in south-west London on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said the charge against Barton, 38, of Widnes, Cheshire, relates to an alleged incident at a residential property in Kew, south-west London, on June 2.

Barton played for Manchester City, Newcastle United and Burnley throughout his 15-year career (Martin Rickett/PA)

He was charged on Sunday after being arrested on June 2 and bailed pending further inquiries.

The London Ambulance Service did not attend the scene.

Barton played for a number of teams throughout his 15-year career, including Manchester City, Newcastle United and Burnley.

