News / Courts Joey Barton to face court after being charged with assault By Press Association July 26 2021, 3.46am Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton is set to face court on a charge of assault by beating (Danny Lawson/PA) Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton is set to face court on a charge of assault by beating after a woman suffered a head injury. The former Premier League footballer is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court in south-west London on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said the charge against Barton, 38, of Widnes, Cheshire, relates to an alleged incident at a residential property in Kew, south-west London, on June 2. Barton played for Manchester City, Newcastle United and Burnley throughout his 15-year career (Martin Rickett/PA) He was charged on Sunday after being arrested on June 2 and bailed pending further inquiries. The London Ambulance Service did not attend the scene. Barton played for a number of teams throughout his 15-year career, including Manchester City, Newcastle United and Burnley.