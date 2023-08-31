New dog theft law backed in consultation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New dog theft law backed in consultation

By Press Association
The Bill would create a new offence which could see dog thieves jailed (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Bill would create a new offence which could see dog thieves jailed (Steve Parsons/PA)

A new law that would strengthen punishments for dog theft has been backed in a public consultation.

Proposed by Conservative MSP Maurice Golden, the Dog Abduction (Scotland) Bill received full support from 92.4% of the 237 responses, while a further 4.2% were partially supportive.

If passed, the Bill will create a specific crime of dog theft punishable by up to five years in prison.

Last year The Courier told how Tayside was Scotland’s dog theft hot-spot and spoke to owners about the effect the crime has in our film, “Taken”.

Among those backing the Bill was the Scottish SPCA, Dogs Trust, OneKind, Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and Canine Concern Scotland.

The Bill will now be lodged at Holyrood where it will seek support from MSPs in order to be introduced and potentially become law.

Mr Golden said: “The results of this consultation confirms the public’s appetite to tackle this appalling crime.

“The theft of a dog is among the most traumatic things that can happen to an owner, and as it stands the law simply doesn’t do them justice.

“The law also doesn’t do enough to deter thieves, to support police in tracking them down or to build a robust picture of the scale of the problem.

“My proposed Bill aims to address all of that.

Maurice Golden MSP with his dog Leo after winning the Holyrood Dog of the Year 2018 at the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh.

“The overwhelming support is hugely encouraging, both from the public and widely-respected animal welfare organisations.

“I also thank those who aren’t convinced and have concerns – we very much want their help in creating this legislation too.

Missing dog poster
The Scottish SPCA said people often have to instigate searches for their missing dogs themselves (Alamy/PA)

“MSPs from all parties in Holyrood have expressed support for this, and I look forward to working on a cross-party basis to move this proposed Bill to the next stage.

“It’s been long said dogs are people’s best friend – it’s time the law in Scotland gave them the status and protection they deserve.”

In its response, the Scottish SPCA said: “Dogs are seen as family members and losing a pet to theft is devastating for owners and for the pet. The society sees the immense value in the human-animal bond and the benefits the relationship can have on both people and pets.

When a dog has been stolen this does trigger a traumatic experience for owners with expectation of police support rarely met, resulting in victims physically searching themselves, moving from local searches to regional and national searches.

“The Scottish SPCA does not believe a price should be placed on an animal to determine the punishment for theft, or on the love between a person and their dog.”

Iona McGregor, whose two cocker spaniels were stolen, said it was “utterly devastating”, adding: “If there was a firm punishment in place these sorts of crimes would be less likely to occur.

“That is why we strongly feel that this dog theft Bill should be passed.”

The Law Society of Scotland said it is not opposed to the creation of a new offence but will require more evidence to prove there is a need for it.

