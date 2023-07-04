Stranded teenagers rescued by Broughty Ferry lifeboat at Fife beach

Two teenagers have been rescued after they became cut off by the tide at a Fife beach.

The boys, thought to be around 15, got into difficulty after climbing on to rocks at Tayport beach, the Coastguard said.

Broughty Ferry RNLI inshore lifeboat went to the scene when the alarm was raised at around 2pm on Tuesday and brought the pair to safety.

They were said to be safe and well after the incident.