Former SNP depute leader officially declares bid for Holyrood seat

A former depute leader of the SNP has officially declared his intention to run for Holyrood.

In a video on Twitter filmed outside the Scottish Parliament, Angus Robertson announced he is seeking the nomination for the Edinburgh Central seat currently held by former Tory leader Ruth Davidson.

Mr Robertson faces a selection battle with SNP MP Joanna Cherry, who has also signalled her intention to run in the seat in May next year.

Pleased to officially launch my campaign for Edinburgh Central. Want to help me win Ruth Davidson’s seat from the Tories and secure a pro-independence majority for @theSNP in next year’s Scottish Parliament elections? Pls visit and sign-up: https://t.co/CSwBcHDfgv #voteAngus pic.twitter.com/RrVg3AN5DW — Angus Robertson (@AngusRobertson) July 26, 2020

He said: “At present Ruth Davidson holds this seat for the Tories with a tiny 610-vote majority and I believe that I can win here with the support of SNP members and voters of all parties who don’t want to see the area represented by a pro-Brexit MSP.”

Mr Robertson also talked up his connections to the area, saying: “I grew up in Edinburgh Central, I work here today, this is where I live.

“I understand the different issues that matter to people and communities right across Edinburgh Central.

“If you want to elect a hard-working, local MSP, with high-profile national experience who will support First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and deliver independence, please support my campaign.

“Together, we can win Ruth Davidson’s seat from the Tories and secure a pro-independence SNP majority at Holyrood.”

The former SNP Westminster leader has been out of politics since he was defeated by Douglas Ross for his Moray constituency in 2017 and in the last three years founded the pro-independence think tank Progress Scotland.

Two Panelbase polls released in the past two months have put the SNP on course for a majority at Holyrood, while also showing 54% support for Scottish independence, when undecided voters are removed.