New walk-through Covid-19 testing site opens in Glasgow

Another walk-through testing centre has opened in Glasgow, just hours after the city entered tougher coronavirus restrictions.

The UK Government-funded centre will be operated by facilities company Mitie and opened on Saturday morning in the St Francis Community Centre in the Gorbals.

It is the third to open in the city, and one of 14 operating across Scotland out of 22 promised by Westminster.

Scottish Office minister Iain Stewart said: “The UK Government is helping all parts of the UK fight the coronavirus pandemic.

A busy Buchanan Street in Glasgow on Friday, compared with the view on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Testing is vital, helping to manage local outbreaks and protecting people’s livelihoods. The UK Government is providing the bulk of Covid testing in Scotland, and this new walk-through centre is just the latest in our extensive testing network.

“We are pleased to be working with local and commercial partners. These sites are not possible without the hard work of many people. I would like to thank everyone involved for their incredible efforts for the good of the country at this difficult time.”

The opening of the site comes as Glasgow, along with 10 other council areas, was put under the toughest level of restrictions available to the Scottish Government.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the changes on Tuesday, with the restrictions and corresponding travel ban making movement into and out of Level 3 or 4 areas illegal coming into force at 6pm on Friday.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde director of public health Dr Linda de Caestecker also welcomed the opening of the latest testing facility.

“Our Public Health Protection Unit and Test and Protect team continue to contact-trace positive cases and clusters in our community. I want to thank the public for their co-operation in reducing spread of the virus and in getting tested as soon as they have symptoms,” she said.

“Please remain vigilant. The general measures to minimise the risk of Covid-19 remain the same – social distancing, regular hand washing, and being on the look-out for symptoms.”