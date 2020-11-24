Covid-19 vaccination programme will be huge logistical challenge, says Sturgeon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Vaccinating millions of Scots against coronavirus will be “perhaps the biggest logistical exercise and challenge that has been undertaken”, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister said she wants to ensure all adults can have the injections necessary to protect them from the virus “as quickly as it is feasible to do”.

She said the military could be called in if needed to help make this happen.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it will be crucial to keep the virus at bay over winter (Russell Cheyne/PA)

The First Minister said recent positive developments in the search for a vaccine against Covid-19 show “the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter”.

But she stressed: “We must do all we can to keep the virus at bay while we navigate our way through what will be a tough winter.”

Speaking at Holyrood on Tuesday, she said there are still some “significant unknowns” when it comes to planning a mass vaccination campaign – including when they will receive final approval and the pace at which the treatments will come to Scotland.

The UK Government is responsible for buying stocks for all four of the home nations.

Ms Sturgeon said neither she nor Health Secretary Jeane Freeman “need to be reminded of how big a challenge and responsibility it is to get this right”.

The First Minister said: “This vaccination programme will be perhaps the biggest logistical exercise and challenge that has been undertaken.”

She added: “Let me be very clear, we want to vaccinate the entire adult population as quickly as it is feasible to do.

“So we will continue to make more details available as and when we can.”

With more than 2,000 people needed to give the injections, Ms Sturgeon said staff already working in the NHS will be tasked with this, as well as some people who will be “recruited in a new capacity”.

She added: “We have also got the assistance, should we need it, of the military, which will be very welcome.”

Ms Sturgeon said as it stands she is “satisfied that every health board is in the position they need to be” for the vaccination campaign but said the Scottish Government could continue to work with NHS boards on this.