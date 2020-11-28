Scotland records another 44 coronavirus deaths

Scotland has recorded a further 44 coronavirus deaths in the space of 24 hours, Scottish Government figures show.
There have been 788 new cases of Covid-19 reported, with the daily test positivity rate at 4.4%, up from 4% on Friday, figures released on Saturday show.
Since the start of the outbreak, 3,720 people have died after testing positive for the virus within the previous 28 days.
There were 1,077 people in hospital on Friday, down from 1,099 the previous day.
Of these 77 were in intensive care, down from 80.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde had the highest number of new cases (221) followed by NHS Lanarkshire (166), NHS Lothian (122), NHS Fife (59) and NHS Ayrshire and Arran (58).
No cases were recorded in the Western Isles, Shetland or Orkney.
A total of 1,170,888 people in Scotland have been tested at least once since the start of the outbreak.
Of these 93,943 have tested positive.
