Scotland records another two coronavirus deaths

Scotland has recorded a further two coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, Scottish Government figures show.

There have been 746 new cases of Covid-19 reported, with the daily test positivity rate at 5.2%, up from 4.4% on Saturday.

Since the start of the outbreak 3,722 people have died after testing positive for the virus within the previous 28 days.

There were 1,049 people in hospital with Covid-19 on Saturday, down from 1,077 the previous day.

1,176,973 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 746 to 94,689 Sadly 2 more patients who tested positive have died (3,722 in total) Latest update ➡️https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/aAvBna2vJM — Scottish Government (@scotgov) November 29, 2020

Of these 76 were in intensive care, down one on the day before.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde had the highest number of new cases (229) followed by NHS Lanarkshire (159) and NHS Lothian and NHS Ayrshire and Arran which both had 78 new cases.

No cases were recorded in the Western Isles, Shetland or Orkney.

Since the start of the outbreak, 1,176,973 people in Scotland have been tested at least once.

Of these, 94,689 have tested positive.