Hospitality trade calls for ‘seat at the table’ to discuss Covid-19 measures

The hospitality trade needs a “seat at the table” when coronavirus restrictions are developed, MSPs have been told.

A group representing several large hospitality companies told Holyrood’s Economy Committee both operators and customers have been left confused by the different rules in Scotland’s tier-based system.

The Scottish Hospitality Group said some staff in Dumfries and Galloway have been subjected to a “torrent of abuse” from people who had travelled from the central belt only to find they could not be served in pubs or restaurants.

All local authority areas in Scotland will stay at the same #coronavirus level this week, except East Lothian which is now in Level 2. Need a reminder of the rules in your area? Use our postcode checker ⬇ Stopping the spread starts with all of us.#WeAreScotland — Scottish Government (@scotgov) November 24, 2020

Stephen Montgomery, a spokesman for the group, said there have been similar cases in the Scottish Borders and other areas in Level 2.

Giving evidence to MSPs on Tuesday, he said: “We are faced with so many different tier systems that from one week we’re open, next week we’re not, we don’t know where we are.”

He said the Scottish Government should “give us a seat at the table and discuss the issues that they have and allow us to discuss the issues that we have”.

Mr Montgomery added: “There’s confusion from an operator point of view and from a customer point of view, which is more important.”

He said there have been cases of customers travelling between levels in the last few weeks to take advantage of lower restrictions in neighbouring areas.

Discussing his own hotel in Lockerbie, Mr Montgomery said: “The weekend before last we were subjected to a torrent of abuse from people coming from the central belt – possibly going to the Gretna Gateway area to do some Christmas shopping.

“We had a protocol where ask for a postcode and where they’re coming from when people ring.

“Whenever you tell them you can’t take the booking because of where they’re from the abuse staff are taking is frankly unacceptable.”

More input from the hospitality trade could have helped to stop people from travelling between areas in different levels, he said.

Speaking as the committee discussed the rural economy, Mr Montgomery added younger members of staff are struggling to access mortgages as banks consider the hospitality industry to be a greater risk.