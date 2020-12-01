No change to virus restriction levels, Sturgeon confirms

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

There will be no immediate changes to the current coronavirus restrictions levels across Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

However, she warned the situation in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen local authorities is being looked at carefully after cases “increased quite sharply”.

If needed, these areas could be moved from their current Level 2 to Level 3 on or before the next review of levels in a week’s time.

Reviewing the current allocations for local authorities in the five-tier system of restrictions, the First Minister told the Scottish Parliament they are having a “positive impact”.

She said: “Three weeks ago – in the seven days up to Friday November 13 – we had an average of 1,116 new cases a day being recorded.

“By last Friday, that had fallen to 863 new cases a day – a reduction of more than one-fifth.

“Independent estimates also continue to place the R number slightly below 1 – that, again, is indicative of a position where infections are declining.”

(PA Graphics)

She added: “The sacrifices everyone is making are making a difference.

“They are getting case numbers down, reducing the numbers getting ill and needing hospital care and so protecting the NHS, and saving lives.”

However, after announcing 34 deaths of coronavirus patients and 754 new positive cases recorded in the previous 24 hours, she warned the level of the virus is still “higher than we need it to be”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “In summary, therefore, although we are encouraged by the impact current restrictions have had, the need to strengthen and solidify that progress means that we need to continue to take care and err on the side of caution.

“So, for all these reasons, the Cabinet when it discussed this earlier today has concluded that we will not propose any changes to the allocations of levels this week.”

(PA Graphics)

The First Minister also confirmed the 11 council areas under the highest level of restrictions will have this lifted at 6pm on December 11.

In Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils, she said cases have risen by 68% and 45% respectively in the past week.

Virus levels in both areas remain below the national average but are higher than in some Level 3 areas.

Ms Sturgeon said further analysis is being carried out to understand more deeply the extent this is being driven by specific outbreaks, such as in food processing facilities, which are being managed.

She added: “If this information justifies a move to Level 3 for one or both of these council areas, we will set this out either at next week’s review or earlier if the situation merits it.”

Despite data in Dumfries and Galloway indicating it could move to Level 1 soon, Ms Sturgeon said it will remain in Level 2 for now as it is bordered by areas “with quite significant levels of infection”.