Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in Scotland

Here are the latest weekly rates of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in Scotland.

The figures, for the seven days to November 27, are based on tests carried out in NHS laboratories and by commercial partners.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days – November 28 to December 1 – has been excluded as it is incomplete and understates the true number of cases.

Rates have fallen in 25 of the 32 local authority areas.

(PA Graphics)

The biggest drop is in North Lanarkshire, down from 234.6 to 176.1; followed by Stirling, down from 194.2 to 135.9, and Glasgow, down from 222.2 to 169.5.

Aberdeen has recorded the biggest rise, up from 52.5 to 88.8.

Renfrewshire has the highest rate in Scotland, down from 254.6 to 215.5.

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on data published by Public Health Scotland.

From left, it reads: Name of local authority; the rate of new cases in the seven days to November 27; the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 27; the rate of new cases in the seven days to November 20, and the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 20.

Renfrewshire, 215.5, (386), 254.6, (456)

South Lanarkshire, 195.6, (627), 224.6, (720)

North Lanarkshire, 176.1, (601), 234.6, (801)

Glasgow City, 169.5, (1073), 222.2, (1407)

East Renfrewshire, 161.2, (154), 197.8, (189)

West Lothian, 138.2, (253), 185.1, (339)

Clackmannanshire, 137.8, (71), 145.5, (75)

Stirling, 135.9, (128), 194.2, (183)

South Ayrshire, 130.5, (147), 135.0, (152)

East Ayrshire, 128.7, (157), 143.4, (175)

North Ayrshire, 123.9, (167), 124.7, (168)

East Dunbartonshire, 121.5, (132), 151.9, (165)

Inverclyde, 106.7, (83), 86.1, (67)

West Dunbartonshire, 100.1, (89), 137.2, (122)

Fife, 99.6, (372), 110.3, (412)

Perth & Kinross, 99.4, (151), 116.5, (177)

Aberdeenshire, 91.5, (239), 64.3, (168)

Dundee City, 90.4, (135), 110.5, (165)

Aberdeen City, 88.8, (203), 52.5, (120)

Midlothian, 74.6, (69), 100.6, (93)

City of Edinburgh, 72.0, (378), 92.2, (484)

Angus, 69.7, (81), 86.1, (100)

Argyll & Bute, 66.4, (57), 31.4, (27)

East Lothian, 55.1, (59), 49.5, (53)

Falkirk, 47.2, (76), 82.0, (132)

Scottish Borders, 33.8, (39), 68.4, (79)

Dumfries & Galloway, 22.8, (34), 32.2, (48)

Highland, 15.7, (37), 18.7, (44)

Na h-Eileanan Siar, 11.2, (3), 0.0, (0)

Moray, 9.4, (9), 17.7, (17)

Shetland Islands, 8.7, (2), 13.1, (3)

Orkney Islands, 4.5, (1), 4.5, (1)