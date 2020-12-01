Households living in extreme fuel poverty rise by 32,000

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The number of households living in extreme fuel poverty has risen by 32,000 in the last year, according to statistics from the Scottish government.

The figures, from the Scottish House Conditions Survey, found that 311,000 households were currently living in extreme fuel poverty.

More than 600,000 homes, around a quarter of the population (24.6%), were also classed as living in fuel poverty, the statistics showed.

The survey highlighted that those living in remote area were 8% more likely (19%) to be in extreme fuel poverty than those in urban areas (11%).

Fuel poverty is classed as needing to pay more than 10% of household income for necessary amenities, such as heating, lighting and hot water.

Extreme fuel poverty sees households paying more than 20% of total income towards amenities.

Energy Action Scotland, a non-profit aiming to end fuel poverty, said it was profoundly disappointed to see little reduction in household fuel poverty.

The Scottish government currently has a target of reducing fuel poverty to no more than 5% by 2040.

Chief executive Frazer Scott said: “The picture emerging from today’s Scottish House Condition Survey is truly alarming.

“311,000 households are currently living in extreme fuel poverty.

“This against a backdrop of Covid-19’s catastrophic impact on jobs and income, resulting in Scottish Government predicting these figures will increase overall fuel poverty levels to 29% of households and extreme fuel poverty levels to 14% of households.

“Scotland needs a fuel poverty strategy as a matter of urgency.

“The actions we are taking are having almost no impact on fuel poverty levels and as winter approaches, we know the devastating impact that fuel poverty has on people, on their health and on services.

“We need Scottish Government to tell us what they will be doing differently to finally make an impact on the number of households living in fuel poverty.

“Maintaining these levels is not an option and every year that they stagnate is another year in which 2,500 people in Scotland die unnecessarily from fuel poverty impacted illness.”