Care home visitors to receive Covid-19 tests across Scotland from mid-December

Coronavirus testing for care home visitors will be available across Scotland from mid-December, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

The First Minister said lateral flow testing will be trialled at some care homes from next week, with the test kits then distributed to all care homes from December 14 – a month earlier than the Scottish Government expected.

The tests are not as accurate as traditional PCR testing but do not need to be analysed in a laboratory so can produce same-day results.

Designated visitors will be able to take the test to indicate whether they have the virus ahead of seeing friends, relatives and loved ones in care homes.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon said: “From next week, we will begin the use of lateral flow testing for designated visitors to care homes.

“The procedure will initially be used in 15 care homes in five local authority areas to make sure we are trialling and testing the process being used.

“However, I am able to confirm today that testing kits will then be delivered to all care homes across Scotland from December 14 and I’m pleased to say that that is a month earlier than we had originally anticipated.”

She added: “It’s possible that not all homes will be able to make lateral flow tests available before Christmas so we are also planning to make PCR testing of visitors available when that is necessary over the festive period.”

Addressing the fact the lateral flow tests are less sensitive, Ms Sturgeon said mass testing of visitors should “supplement” the safety measures already in place at care homes.

She added: “The key point we have to stress is that while we think they can make a difference and can help us in the fight against Covid-19, it’s important that – and I think this is particularly true in care homes – that we don’t allow testing to replace any of the other safeguards that we are being asked to follow.”