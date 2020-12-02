Scottish National Investment Bank’s three ‘missions’ set out

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

The three primary aims of Scotland’s new investment bank have been set out by the Economy Secretary.

Fiona Hyslop, who has described the bank as “the single biggest economic development of the lifetime of this Parliament”, announced the finalised “missions” in Holyrood on Wednesday.

The Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) was launched last week, with its first investment announced as being in laser and quantum technology firm M Squared.

Nicola Sturgeon, flanked by Scottish National Investment Bank chairman Willie Watt and chief executive Eilidh Mactaggart, at the launch last week (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Its first mission is to aid Scotland’s transition to a net-zero economy through driving investment in businesses tackling climate change and its impacts.

A second “place-based mission” aims to build more houses through the More Homes Scotland approach, as well as to bring empty properties back into use and the use of “innovative” funding models.

Overall, the aim of this mission is to reduce inequality in Scotland.

A third “people mission” will lead to investment in innovative technology so organisations can “increase productivity, and to raise skills levels in the economy”.

The Economy Secretary said: “These missions represent the directions that the Scottish Government would like the bank to focus their investments in order to provide finance and act to catalyse private investment to achieve a step change in growth for the Scottish economy by powering innovation and accelerating the move to a net-zero emissions, high-tech, connected, globally-competitive and inclusive economy.”

Fiona Hyslop said the missions should be ‘viewed as part of a wider picture of the bank’s governance’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ms Hyslop said while the missions will direct the bank’s activity, the Scottish Government does not seek to “constrain” it.

“Ultimately the bank will be required to invest in opportunities in line with its vision, objects, missions and ethical standards,” she said.

“Therefore, the missions should be viewed as part of a wider picture of the bank’s governance, rather than in isolation.”

In total, £2 billion has been pledged to the SNIB in its first decade, with £75 million for the rest of this year and £200 million for 2021-22.

Scottish Tory finance spokesman Murdo Fraser welcomed the bank, saying it “has never been more necessary” as a recession looms in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Fraser asked the Cabinet Secretary to confirm the missions will not constrain the bank from investing in “all projects which can deliver economic growth and provide jobs at this vital time”.

Ms Hyslop said: “It won’t prohibit them investing in high growth, innovative companies in different sectors other than the ones that are obvious from the missions.”