Scotland records 22 coronavirus deaths and 777 new cases

Scotland has recorded 22 coronavirus deaths and 777 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Scottish Government has confirmed.

The number of deaths of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days was down from the 41 announced on Friday and the cases are 189 lower.

There were also 945 people in hospital in the past 24 hours with recently-confirmed Covid-19, a fall of 20 patients from the previous day.

Of those, 64 were in intensive care, down one.

In the past 24 hours, the results of 20,723 tests were confirmed, with 4.5% of people testing positive for the virus.

The past week has seen 5,520 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total figure to 99,463 since the start of the pandemic.

Scotland’s death toll of those with confirmed infections now stands at 3,911.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde recorded 210 new Covid-19 cases, 149 were identified in Lothian, 117 in Lanarkshire, 69 in Grampian and 64 in Ayrshire and Arran.

There were also 52 positive cases in Fife, 49 in the Forth Valley, 41 in Tayside, 15 in the Highlands, six in the Borders and five in Dumfries and Galloway.

No cases were registered on Scotland’s islands – Orkney, Shetland or the Western Isles.