New coronavirus vaccine arrives in Scotland

Scotland has received its first delivery of the new coronavirus vaccine, the Health Secretary has announced.

Jeane Freeman confirmed the arrival of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine ahead of its rollout from Tuesday.

She said the vaccine, which has to be kept at between minus 70C and minus 80C, is being stored before vaccinations begin next week.

The first #coronavirus vaccine has been approved for use in the UK. This means we’ll start giving injections from Tuesday 8 December. Find out more about how we’ll deliver vaccines in Scotland ⬇ Full details at https://t.co/XqfKEdEgRw pic.twitter.com/Y1gPpYNp9K — Scottish Government (@scotgov) December 2, 2020

Those giving out the vaccine, people aged over 80 and health and social care workers will be the first to receive it.

Scotland will receive 8.2% of the 800,000 doses – just over 65,500 – in the first delivery secured by the UK, with more expected in the weeks ahead.

Ms Freeman said: “I am pleased to announce that the vaccine is now in Scotland and being stored safely in order for vaccinations to begin on Tuesday.

“Science has given us hope and we are starting on a journey which will eventually allow us to escape this terrible virus.

“Following clinical advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, we will begin with those groups which have been prioritised to address 99% of preventable deaths associated with Covid-19.

“These include the elderly, care home residents and staff, and frontline health and social care workers.”

Some positive news – initial supplies of the Covid vaccine have now arrived safely in Scotland and are being stored securely. The first vaccinations are on track to be administered on Tuesday 🙏 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 5, 2020

She added: “I ask everyone to be patient as we work through these groups as vaccine supply allows.

“I urge you to go for the vaccine when it’s your turn but continue to follow the rules as set out in FACTS.

“And we will eventually reach the end of this pandemic by working together.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also tweeted: “Some positive news – initial supplies of the Covid vaccine have now arrived safely in Scotland and are being stored securely.

“The first vaccinations are on track to be administered on Tuesday.”