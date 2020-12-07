Sturgeon visits Covid-19 vaccine centre as staff prepare for rollout

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Nicola Sturgeon has visited a centre where the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine is due to begin on Tuesday.

The First Minister met staff who are co-ordinating the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh.

The first to get the jab will be the vaccinators themselves, with priorities set by the UK-wide Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

The First Minister meeting some of the vaccination team (Russell Cheyne/PA)

The Western General is one of 23 sites around Scotland which will act as vaccination centres for the priority groups.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I’m grateful to everyone involved in giving this vaccine to those who need it most.

“By vaccinating the priority groups they will be covering those associated with 99% of preventable Covid-19 deaths.

“That is a very compelling reason to put these groups first in the queue for this vaccine.”

She added: “Finally there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“But I ask everyone to be patient as we work our way through this vaccination programme and continue to follow FACTS to keep us all safe.”

The Scottish Government said it has received an initial batch of 65,000 doses, with more on the way.

Each person requires two doses of the vaccine.

Priorities for the jab are set by a UK-wide expert group (Russell Cheyne/PA)

Calum Campbell, chief executive of NHS Lothian, said: “As we prepare to launch our staff vaccination clinics, we reach a crucial milestone in the fight against Covid-19.

“Across NHS Lothian, a huge amount of planning has and will continue to take place to ensure that we can deliver the vaccine quickly, efficiently and effectively.

“I am delighted that the first Covid vaccinations in NHS Lothian will be given tomorrow and would like to thank all our staff for their dedication in making this happen.”

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine must be stored at minus 70C (minus 94F) before being thawed out, presenting a logistical challenge in delivering it to care homes.

Planning is under way for the vaccine to be delivered to care home residents from December 14.

Ahead of the vaccine programme beginning, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “The UK Government is playing a key role in making sure everyone in the UK will have access to vaccines.

“We pre-ordered, and are paying for, vaccines for the whole of the United Kingdom.

“UK military planners have been working with the Scottish Government and a number of Scottish health boards to provide the strategic planning expertise to help make sure that the vaccine is rolled out as quickly and efficiently as possible across Scotland.”