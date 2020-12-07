Coronavirus close to being back under control in Scotland, says Sturgeon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland is close to hitting a measure that will show coronavirus is back under control in the country, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister has confirmed the toughest Level 4 lockdown restrictions – currently in place in 11 local authority areas – will end this week.

It comes ahead of a review of coronavirus measures on Tuesday.

Ms Sturgeon, speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing on Monday, said the “percentage of tests coming back positive at the moment has come down again to much closer to the 5% that the World Health Organisation says is important for assessing weather or not the virus is under control”.

The latest figures show the daily test positivity rate is 6.7%, up from 5.2% on the previous day, with one more death recorded in the last 24 hours and 677 positive tests.

The numbers of new cases has been falling over the last few weeks, Ms Sturgeon said, adding current measures to supress the virus are working.

Changes to Scotland’s five-tier system of coronavirus restrictions will be announced on Tuesday and come into effect on Friday, with the Cabinet making a final decision in the next 24 hours as to what level each council is placed into.

“Our decisions will be based on the trajectory of the virus in each local authority area, as well as the need to protect capacity in the NHS, and we will also consider the social and economic harms that come from the restrictions,” Ms Sturgeon said.

Specialist Covid-19 vaccine freezers in a secure location (Public Heath England/PA)

The First Minister added the Scottish Government will continue to take a “cautious and careful approach” to changes to the levels.

Ms Sturgeon said the arrival of supplies of the Covid-19 vaccine in Scotland over the weekend is “positive news” but cautioned there will be logistical challenges in distributing doses.

She said: “This is obviously extremely positive news.

“As we’ve said before, the use of vaccination, in time, should enable all of us to return to conditions which are much, much more like normal life.

“But vaccination is a major logistical exercise and it will take time to work our way through the vaccination programme.”

The First Minister said there is still a need to be cautious over the festive period and to continue to follow the restrictions.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman (left) appeared alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the briefing (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman addressed plans to allow care homes to admit visitors and new residents earlier after a positive coronavirus test.

Previously, 28 days had to pass before people could be allowed into care homes but Ms Freeman has said this will now be reduced to 14 days, provided public health officials give their approval.

She told the coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh: “We hope that this provides further support to care home residents, to staff and to families, to return to closer visiting, safe visiting and allow some of the issues that have been raised in the past inevitably as a result of what we had to do in the early stages of the pandemic to be positively addressed now.”

The move comes as a pilot of testing for visitors is due to start this week in 14 care homes across the country ahead of a full rollout next week.