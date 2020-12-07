Farming grants budget almost doubled to £18m

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A scheme that aims to help farmers buy environmentally friendly equipment has almost doubled its budget, the Rural Economy Secretary has said.

The Sustainable Agriculture Capital Grant Scheme was announced as part of the Programme for Government in September, opening later that month for applications.

Initially slated to pay out £10 million, the fund has increased to £18 million, Fergus Ewing said on Monday, with almost 4,000 farmers seeking a grant.

The scheme is designed to offer support to farmers, allowing them to purchase specific equipment chosen because of its positive impact on the environment.

“There is no doubt that farm and food production businesses will be required and are ready to play a significant role in meeting our climate change targets,” Mr Ewing said.

“We received 3,735 applications for this scheme and I am pleased to say that I am able to increase the initial £10 million budget and offer up to £18 million in support to farmers and crofters to invest in new equipment, which will enable the changes necessary to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“I would urge applicants to consider carefully the conditions of grant and to proceed quickly to take up the offer.”

Letters are being sent to successful applicants, with offers to be accepted by December 21 and equipment to be purchased before March 31.

Scottish Government officials said they will monitor the scheme’s effectiveness and impact on emissions.

Last year, the Scottish Parliament passed legislation aiming to ensure the country would be produce net-zero emissions by 2045.