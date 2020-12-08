Employment and finances leading concerns among young people amid pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Employment and finances are leading concerns among young people amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study.

The new LockdownLowdown report, commissioned by the Scottish Government, reveals 39% do not feel optimistic about their job prospects.

It also shows 38% of young people are worried about their mental health – an improvement from 77% in April.

Louise Macdonald, chief executive of Young Scot said: “After such a turbulent year, it’s no surprise that young people are feeling concerned over their financial and economic future.

“Statistically, those in part-time employment are more likely to work in industries that are most impacted by lockdown restrictions such as retail and hospitality.

“The results of the survey have given us vital insight into what they are experiencing – and crucially, where they need additional support.

“Young Scot remains committed to supporting Scotland’s young people and will continue to advocate on their behalf while providing them with the most up-to-date information.”

The study of more than 6,000 people aged 11 to 25 is a follow-up to research earlier in the year that explored immediate concerns over Covid-19.

Latest data shows 41% of those in part-time employment have seen their contracted hours reduced as a result of the pandemic.

It also reveals that 44% are stills not confident about accessing information on mental health and wellbeing.

Following the reopening of schools and learning environments, over three-quarters – 76% – of young people have returned to in-person education – with two-thirds happy to be back.

However, respondents said they would like more information on the future of schools and exam procedures.

Josh Kennedy chairman of the Scottish Youth Parliament, said: “The toll Covid-19 has taken on wellbeing, education, jobs and much more will continue to worsen if communities of young people remain seldom heard.

“Scotland needs to prioritise a human rights-based approach to recovery, in which young people’s voices are at the heart of decisions going forward.”