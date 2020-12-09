Taxi drivers among beneficiaries in new £185m coronavirus support package

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

A new £185 million support package for businesses has been revealed by Finance Secretary Kate Forbes.

Taxi drivers will be able to apply to a one-off grant scheme and a £19 million fund, while £15 million will be made available to “mobile close contact” services such as hairdressers.

A further £15 million is on offer to the wedding industry and its supply chain, with further support for hospitality, tourism and self-employed people.

The Finance Secretary said the support takes a sector by sector approach (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

About £6 million will also be on offer for coach companies, along with £5 million for travel agents and £1.5 million for visitor attractions, the Finance Secretary announced.

A further £60 million fund for tourism has also been allocated, although the intricacies of the cash injection will be laid out by Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing in the near future, Ms Forbes said.

The Finance Secretary said the new fund will take a “sector by sector” approach to support, offering grant schemes for hospitality businesses, indoor football centres and live music.

“Doing this on a sector by sector basis can add complexity but it also ensures that we tailor the support so that it is as effective as possible,” she said.

Hospitality businesses will also be offered grants of £2,000 or £3,000 depending on their value in January, on top of any other government support payments they receive.

Ms Forbes said: “The first month of any new year is always challenging for the hospitality sector, demand tends to be low following the festive season.

“Recognising that, additional one-off payments will be available to the hospitality businesses that have played such a significant role in the fight against the virus and who have been impacted so severely.”

Finance Secretary @KateForbesMSP has detailed a further £1.8bn to tackle the impact of #coronavirus. Funding covers a wide range of areas such as health – including the #coronavirus vaccination programme – business support and transport. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/KLTfU8HZWY pic.twitter.com/hYGRv91COj — Scot Gov Economy (@scotgoveconomy) December 9, 2020

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie asked the Finance Secretary if she thought the funding will be enough to help businesses survive.

“I recognise, and I’ve said this repeatedly, that these funds and these grants will never replace 100% of lost income and therefore the challenge just now is to try and get the economy back open and running and trading by suppressing the virus and that is our objective,” Ms Forbes replied.

Business groups have welcomed the new package, although a tourism body has pushed for more details of the £60 million scheme allocated to the sector.

Andrew McRae, the Scotland policy chairman for the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “These new funds should close some of the most yawning gaps in coronavirus business support and help many Scottish smaller firms who were forgotten during previous initiatives.

“While we’d like to have seen a speedier and more systematic approach to supporting local businesses crushed by the crisis, we’re pleased that ministers have seen the light following our representations.”

He added: “We need to see policymakers in Edinburgh deliver help for local businesses at the same pace as they implement restrictions on the economy.”

Mr McRae also reiterated his group’s call for a retail voucher to be sent to every home in Scotland after the pandemic to “inject real spending power” into local economies.

Scottish Tourism Alliance chairman Marc Crothall, said businesses “very much welcomed” the commitment but pushed for details to be released “within the next few days”.

He said: “Despite the announcement of a total package of support, I know there will be widespread disappointment and frustration from many across the industry that the detail on what level of funding businesses can expect to receive, how these funds will be distributed and when was not made clear in today’s statement.”