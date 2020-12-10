Charities to share £3.3m winter funding boost

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scottish Government has announced a £3.3 million winter funding boost for charities that help children and low-income families.

It will come from the £100 million of winter support announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon last month.

The STV Appeal, Aberlour, Barnardo’s and Cash for Kids will be among the organisations receiving funds, along with Action for Children, Family Fund, Families Outside, Who Cares? Scotland and One Parent Families Scotland.

Aileen Campbell said the Scottish Government has taken ‘unprecedented action’ to support people during the coronavirus pandemic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The cash will go to offer support for necessary expenses for the poorest families over the festive period, as well as supporting a scheme to give presents to children of low-income families.

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said: “This funding will strengthen the help available to families across Scotland – supporting people during the festive period and throughout the winter months.

“We have taken unprecedented action to support people affected by the impact of Covid, with over £500 million committed for social protection since the onset of the pandemic.

“This latest investment is part of wider support available to people including increased funding for the Scottish Welfare Fund, Discretionary Housing Payments and through wider third-sector and council action.”

The First Minister’s announcement also detailed a one-off £100 per child payment for families of children on free school meals.

Margaret Ford, the chairwoman of the STV Appeal, said: “Amidst the seasonal festivities, it’s sometimes easy to lose sight of the fact that winter is one of the most difficult times of the year for so many families across Scotland, and the economic impact of Covid-19 will be an additional issue this year.

“We work closely with dozens of charities and projects across the country to help the most vulnerable in society, and this new support package will go some way in doing that.

“We’re pleased to be helping to distribute these funds, so that essential food, clothing, shelter and heating can be provided to those who need it most in this particularly challenging period between now and the spring.”