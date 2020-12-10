Shoppers urged to stay safe as non-essential retail reopens

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Shoppers are being urged to adhere to Government guidance as non-essential retail reopens in 11 council areas moving out of Level 4 coronavirus restrictions.

The local authority areas currently in the toughest tier of restrictions will move to Level 3 from Friday, with shops able to open from 6am.

But business minister Jamie Hepburn has urged retailers and shoppers to be responsible, saying “the virus is the last gift anyone wants to receive this Christmas”.

Shopping trips should be planned to avoid peak times, while also taking into account the fact that buying goods may take longer than usual.

All shops in Scotland can open from 11th Dec. Retailers are doing everything to make shops Covid-secure so you can #EnjoyChristmasShopping! Please wear a face covering, maintain distancing, and show kindness to shopworkers and fellow shoppers! @scotgov @jamiehepburn @FionaHyslop pic.twitter.com/gp6H9ocTeG — The British Retail Consortium (@the_brc) December 10, 2020

Shoppers and retailers are urged to continue following public health guidance around hygiene and social distancing, while the number of shoppers indoors at any one time should be kept at “safe levels”.

Mr Hepburn urged shoppers: “Always aim to be polite and try to be patient. The restrictions are difficult for everybody and we need to work together to keep each other safe. Abusive behaviour is never acceptable and at its worst it could constitute criminality.”

The Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) has also launched a campaign to keep staff and shoppers safe as the sector reopens in the 11 areas after three weeks.

SRC director David Lonsdale said: “It has never been more important to play our part in keeping our towns and retail destinations vibrant.

“Every purchase from a shop helps support jobs in local retail and throughout the supply chain.

“Retailers continue to work around the clock to maintain a safe shopping environment, so customers can have the confidence to return to their favourite shops.”

Business minister Jamie Hepburn urged shoppers to be polite and patient (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

But Mr Lonsdale said more support is needed for the sector from the Scottish Government after the “pent up demand” dies down.

“Whilst a return to trading is crucial, it will not be a panacea for the industry,” he said.

“That’s why we hope to see early clarity from Government over continued rates relief for the coming year, and short-term stimulus to boost consumer confidence and spending – perhaps through a high street voucher scheme like Northern Ireland is implementing.

“Pandemic-induced restrictions and economic downturn are weighing on consumer demand, and a high street voucher scheme could help get the economy moving again and give a much needed shot in the arm to shops and other consumer-facing firms like eateries in the leaner months early in the new year.”

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes announced a £185 million support package this week, including help for taxi drivers, the wedding industry and hospitality.