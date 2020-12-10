Extra £3m to deal with demand for postal ballots in Holyrood election

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

The Scottish Government will provide election staff with an additional £3 million to cope with the expected surge in postal voting in next May’s Holyrood elections.

Parliamentary business minister Graeme Dey told MSPs the money is being given to electoral registration officers.

While fewer than a fifth (18%) of Scots are currently registered to vote by post, it is predicted that number could increase to 40% or more as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Parliamentary business minister Graeme Dey said a projected rise in postal voting needs to be ‘properly resourced’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The Scottish Government has brought forward legislation to deal with the impact Covid-19 will have on next year’s Holyrood ballot.

While the Scottish General Election (Coronavirus) Bill does not “make any permanent changes to electoral law”, Mr Dey explained it contains provisions for voting to take place over more than one day if this is necessary to allow for physical distancing in polling stations.

It also proposes to bring forward the deadline for applying for postal votes to April 6.

This will allow election staff to deal with the applications before polling day, Mr Dey said.

He added: “Such a substantial increase needs to be properly resourced, of course, and the Scottish Government will provide £3 million in additional resource to the electoral registration officers to support this work.”

Patrick Harvie said the rise in postal voting might not be as substantial as expected (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said he is “cautious” about the projected rise in postal votes.

He said: “It may be that we are all feeling as a society that we are moving beyond the most dangerous period of the Covid outbreak and postal voting uptake may not be significantly higher.”

Mr Harvie added this is “not guaranteed” and preparations should be made for postal voting demand to “not only reach 40% but exceed it”.

With the application deadline being brought forward, he said: “We could be in a position of turning people away for a postal vote simply because they did not register early enough, and I am concerned about that possibility.”

Anas Sarwar said cost should ‘never be a barrier’ to people voting (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Labour’s Anas Sarwar said a freepost address should be provided for those applying to mail in their votes.

“There should be a free post application, no-one should have to pay to get a vote,” he said.

“Cost should never be a barrier for someone to apply for a vote.”

In addition to measures dealing with postal and in-person voting, the Bill also prepares for a “worst case scenario” of it not being possible to hold the election on May 6.

Mr Dey said: “Clearly the pandemic has impacted all aspects of life.

“We must assume that it might have significant implications for the 2021 Scottish Parliament election.

“Whilst progress with the vaccines is encouraging, in truth no-one can be certain what the public health situation will be in May.”

The minister added: “My hope, indeed expectation, is that much of the content of this Bill will not be needed.

“The people of Scotland continue to make daily sacrifices to suppress the virus and the news of vaccines has given us all cause for optimism.

“However, this Bill provides important measures if the virus poses significant risks in May next year.”