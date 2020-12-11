Christmas shopping warning as coronavirus cases hit highest level in weeks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicola Sturgeon has urged people not to travel for Christmas shopping as Scotland hit its highest daily number of Covid-19 cases in two weeks.

The First Minister said 31 coronavirus deaths and 1,001 positive tests have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

It brings the total number of deaths under this measure to 4,070 and is the highest number of daily cases since November 26.

While Ms Sturgeon stressed the daily positivity rate is 4.6%, she told the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing on Friday that the high number of cases – on the day retail reopened across much of the country – is a reminder the virus has not gone away.

On Friday morning, 11 Scottish council areas – including Glasgow, Lanarkshire and Stirling – moved down a tier of the Scottish Government’s Covd-19 restrictions, allowing non-essential retail to reopen.

But Ms Sturgeon warned against a rush back to the shops.

She said: “I cannot emphasise enough to you today that the very, very last thing we want to see is overcrowding in or around shops and shopping centres.”

The First Minister urged people to wait “a day or two” before shopping or to order online.

She asked people to shop in their own area and not travel to or from Level 3 and Level 4 areas.

“For example, you should not travel to Edinburgh or Glasgow from outside these local authority areas, even for Christmas shopping,” she said.

The First Minister also told the briefing that the Scottish Government’s self-isolation payment will not be reduced by new self-isolation rules.

The four chief medical officers of the UK announced on Friday that close contacts of a positive case and those returning from countries without a travel corridor will be able to self-isolate for 10 days instead of the current 14 days from Monday.

A £500 support payment has been given to those on low incomes who are asked to self-isolate.

Ms Sturgeon said: “It’s important for me to be clear they will have no impact – these changes – on the payment that is available for people on low incomes who require to self-isolate.

“That payment will be maintained at £500.”

The First Minister also said she is “pleased” with the uptake of a community testing programme in Johnstone, Renfrewshire.

She said more than 5,000 people came forward to be tested – about 40% of the target population.

“That is a good uptake and one that we are pleased about,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who came forward for a test, and to thank all of the local partners who helped to deliver the trial quickly and safely.”