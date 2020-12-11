Scots urged to stay at home for Hogmanay

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

The First Minister and Police Scotland’s chief constable have urged people to “do the right thing” and follow coronavirus restrictions for Hogmanay.

The easing of measures that allow for indoor gatherings over the festive period will run from December 23 to December 27.

It means such meetings will be illegal on New Year’s Eve.

Nicola Sturgeon urged people to celebrate Hogmanay in their own households (Scottish Government/PA)

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing on Friday: “We’ll all be glad to see the back of 2020 but I think it’s really important we celebrate the end of this year safely within our own homes and households to make sure 2021 can be the brighter year that we all want it to be.”

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: “The key thing is for people to keep on doing the right thing.

“We’ve asked them repeatedly, our fellow citizens … you should not be gathering in large groups and the same applies and still applies as we go into 2021.”

He added: “The truth of the matter is that the vast, vast majority of people understand the reason for not following their normal habits and we have and continue to engage and work with our fellow citizens explain the reasons behind the regulations.

“It’s the public health imperative to do the right thing, to encourage each other, encourage your neighbours, encourage your family to do the right thing.”

Officers will be stationed in “large public spaces”, the chief constable said, to ensure gatherings do not take place in town and city centres to ring in the new year.

He said: “We will be in a position to continue to support the people to do the right thing as we go into 2021.”