Ministers pledge almost £6m to help tackle Covid-19 social isolation

Funding totalling almost £6 million is to be spent combating the social isolation brought about by the coronavirus pandemic this winter.

The Scottish Government announced the spending as part of a £100 million fund for tackling the impact of Covid-19 in communities across Scotland in the coming months.

The Connecting Scotland initiative will get an additional £4.3 million, helping to get 5,000 older Scots online and also assisting around 200 families maintain contact with a loved one in prison using digital devices.

More than £1.6 million will go to organisations which run helplines assisting groups such as older people and victims of domestic abuse.

The bulk of this cash – more than £900,000 – will go to various projects supporting people of all ages affected by social isolation and loneliness.

Equalities minister Christina McKelvie said: “Living through an extended period of not spending time with our friends and loved ones has been painful for everyone, but extremely damaging for some and we know that many people will find the upcoming festive period particularly hard.

“The events of this year have reaffirmed our commitment to tackling social isolation and loneliness as a serious public health issue.

“That’s why part of our winter plan for social protection will have a specific focus on addressing this across society.”

Ms McKelvie said there would be a focus on particular groups who are more at risk of loneliness and isolation, including elderly people, the disabled, young LGBTI Scots, young adults leaving care and women and girls at risk from violence and abuse.