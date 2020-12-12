Four charged after anti-lockdown march in Edinburgh

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Four men have been arrested and charged following an anti-lockdown protest in Edinburgh.

A group of around 70 people marched from outside the Scottish Parliament to Bute House, the First Minister’s official residence, on Saturday.

Some of those marching held up signs promoting conspiracy theories about the virus.

Police Scotland say they took appropriate action against the “illegal march”.

Four men – aged 37, 31, 53 and 31 – are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Police said they took ‘appropriate’ action (Jane Barlow/PA)

Chief inspector Murray Starkey said: “Today people marched in contravention of legislation.

“We would urge people to find alternative ways to protest, such as online and on social media.

“Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance, and encourage compliance, only using enforcement as a last resort.

“Our response today has been measured and appropriate.”