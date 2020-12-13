Scotland ‘not out of Covid woods yet’ with 800 new cases and two deaths

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two people have died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, Scottish Government statistics have shown, as the First Minister said the country is “not out of the Covid woods yet”.

The new figures bring the death toll under that measurement – of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 28 days – to 4,111.

Case numbers increased by 800, taking the total to 106,170, up from 105,370 the previous day.

Please continue to take care and avoid interacting with other households as much as possible. We are not out of the Covid woods yet. Cases are increasing in many countries, and the situation in Scotland still requires caution https://t.co/p41A1bnval — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 13, 2020

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged Scots to continue to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions, tweeting: “Please continue to take care and avoid interacting with other households as much as possible.

“We are not out of the Covid woods yet. Cases are increasing in many countries, and the situation in Scotland still requires caution.”

The daily test positivity rate is 5.2%, the same figure as the previous day.

Of the new cases, 179 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 139 in Lothian, 116 in Lanarkshire and 80 in Grampian.

The number of people in hospital rose by 21 to 1,015.

Patients in intensive care dropped by five, from 52 to 47.