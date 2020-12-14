Scottish independence and SNP support dips slightly in new poll

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

A new poll has shown a slight dip in support for both Scottish independence and the SNP.

Research by Survation suggests 52% of Scots back the country leaving the rest of the UK – a drop of two percentage points from November.

The figures are based on those expressing a voting intention once respondents who are undecided or refuse to answer are removed.

When undecided voters are included – at 16% – then 43% are Yes and 41% are No.

NEW @Survation Poll – Scottish Independence Referendum “Should Scotland be an independent country?” Yes 52% (-2)No 48% (+2) 1,018 respondents, residents of Scotland, aged 16+, fieldwork 4-9 Dec 2020. Changes w/ 28 Oct-4 Nov 2020.https://t.co/jJ6kMeTYyp pic.twitter.com/z12cffOwy4 — Survation. (@Survation) December 14, 2020

The SNP stressed it is the 16th consecutive poll showing a majority in favour of independence.

Looking at voting intention in the next Holyrood election, the pollsters said Nicola Sturgeon’s party retains a “commanding lead” over the other parties in the constituency section of the vote, although this dropped by 1% from last month to 53%.

The Tories and Labour are neck and neck on 20% – with Labour up two points on November and the Conservatives up by one point.

The Liberal Democrats are on 6%, with 1% of respondents saying they will vote for another party.

Scots Parl Regional List SNP 41% (-2) LAB 20% (+1) CON 18% (+1) GRN 10% (-)LD 7% (-)BXP 1% (-1) UKIP 1% (-) 1,018 respondents, aged 16+, fieldwork 4-9, Changes w/ 28 Oct-4 Nov pic.twitter.com/kNJ6M8gbgc — Survation. (@Survation) December 14, 2020

In the regional section of the ballot, support for the SNP is 41%, down one point from November.

Backing for Labour is up one point to 20%, with support for the Tories increasing by the same amount to 18%.

Meanwhile, 10% said they will vote for the Greens on the regional ballot, 7% back the Lib Dems, 1% are in favour of both the Brexit Party and UKIP and less than 1% support other parties.

Survation published the research after questioning 1,018 people aged 16 and over between December 4 and 9.

Keith Brown said recent polls show people believe Scotland’s ‘best interests are served as an independent country’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said: “Once again, a poll shows that independence is becoming the settled will of the people of Scotland, now with 16 polls in a row showing majority support.

“An independence referendum will be the choice of the people of Scotland and they will make that decision at the ballot box in May, not Boris Johnson.”

Mr Brown added: “The SNP will take nothing for granted and continue to work hard to gain the trust of voters ahead of the Scottish election in 2021.

“However, these polls continue to show that the people of Scotland believe our best interests are served as an independent country.”

Patrick Harvie believes the Greens are in line for a record-breaking number of MSPs in next year’s election (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said: “This is just the latest opinion poll which shows the Scottish Greens on course to elect a record number of MSPs in May.

“It’s clear that our constructive approach to opposition is appreciated by the public, who see our current group of MSPs punching well above their weight.”

He added: “Although encouraging, we’ll continue to work hard for every vote, taking nothing for granted.”