Justice Secretary criticises Bill giving undercover agents power to break laws

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

A controversial UK Government Bill which would allow undercover agents to break the law will not be backed by the Scottish Government unless it is “changed substantially”, the Justice Secretary has said.

Humza Yousaf told MSPs on the Scottish Parliament’s Justice Committee that additional safeguards are needed in the Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Bill.

The Bill has already cleared the Commons and completed Committee Stage in the House of Lords.

It aims to protect undercover operatives from prosecution if they are forced to break the law on operations, and also seeks to define circumstances in which operatives can commit crime – replacing various pieces of overlapping legislation.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It will cover 13 law enforcement and government agencies, including the police, the National Crime Agency, the armed forces and the Prison Service.

UK ministers have previously denied the Bill gives undercover agents a “licence to kill” and insisted the upper limits on what operatives can be authorised to do already exist.

The Scottish Government said that as the Bill contains devolved as well as reserved provisions that would apply in Scotland, it has had to lodge a legislative consent memorandum (LCM) at the Scottish Parliament.

LCMs are a political convention rather than legally binding, and are used to indicate that a devolved legislature is content for the UK Parliament to pass a law on a devolved matter.

Mr Yousaf told the committee covert human intelligence sources (CHIS) can be “vital to the gathering of essential intelligence – intelligence which may save lives”.

He added: “It may protect the public from very serious harm including organised crime and child sexual exploitation.”

However, he said the Bill currently lacks “sufficient safeguards”, with those called for including the need to ensure legitimate trade union and political party activity is not impacted.

The Justice Secretary said: “I agree that it’s sensible to put the matters of criminal conduct by a CHIS beyond any doubt, and for it to be properly regulated and subject to strong safeguards.”

His preference is for prior approval by a judicial commissioner at the Investigatory Powers Commissioner’s Office before a criminal conduct authorisation is made.

He added: “If the UK Government can bring forward suitable amendments to the Bill at the House of Lords Report Stage, the [Scottish] Government will reconsider its position and will bring forward a supplementary LCM if necessary.

“But as I have made clear to the UK Government, the Bill would need to be changed substantially, with greater independent oversight and additional safeguards in relation to the human rights concerns that have been articulated, before the Scottish Government can reconsider its position and recommend that the Scottish Parliament consents to the Bill.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “Undercover agents play a crucial role in protecting the security of our entire nation and safeguarding the public from serious crimes including terrorism and child sexual exploitation.

“It is important that our intelligence and enforcement agencies have the tools they need to keep us safe.

“We will continue to work with the Scottish Government to ensure all public authorities operating across the UK can benefit from the clear statutory framework provided by this Bill.“