Health Secretary opens first regional testing hub in capacity push

A new regional testing hub has opened in Glasgow with hopes of processing up to 24,000 samples per day.

The first of three such facilities, with others expected in Aberdeen and Edinburgh in the coming weeks, the Gartnavel General Hospital laboratory has already recruited 72 members of staff to provide cover 24 hours a day.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman officially opened the site, which began work on Tuesday, saying it will be a “huge part” of increasing testing capacity in Scotland not just to deal with Covid-19, but for other testing needs in the future.

“For coronavirus, the need to increase the testing capacity as we roll out the vaccination programme is significant, so this site, with all that you’ve seen – the way it’s been designed, the equipment, the quality and skills of the staff mean not only will we be testing people we’ll be turning around the results of those tests really quickly,” she told the PA news agency.

Ms Freeman said that an increase in testing capacity, paired with an efficient Test and Protect programme, would break the chain of transmission and allow the Scottish Government to look again at the restrictions it places on the lives of Scots.

“This is central to that, because here, with the new technology, with the speed with which it has been so safely designed and refurbished, and with the quality of the staff who are here, those samples of tests that are taken from you or me or whoever, can be turned around really quickly so we know,” she said.

The Health Secretary spent an hour in the facility speaking to some of the staff members and viewing the automated process, which is able to process 376 tests in a single run of around two hours.

The Thermofisher Scientific Amplitude testing systems, which are among the first in Europe, can process 3,000 tests each during a 12-hour period.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde took just three months to refurbish the site, in a space at the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service site on the Gartnavel campus, in a project the board’s director of diagnostics and regional services said would have taken 18 months before coronavirus.

The Health Secretary said the speed – which was also seen in the development of the NHS Louisa Jordan at the Scottish Events Campus, testing facilities and even in vaccination programmes – was due to investment, but added it has showed how fast health projects can safely be put in place.

She said: “The other thing I think all of this has taught us is that we can, very safely, speed up the process of decision-making for facilities like this, for the vaccination programme, while also making absolutely certain that every single step of the way is safe and validated, and people can be confident in it.

“It does show that we can make the right decisions quicker if we make sure that the people who are qualified to make the decisions are the one doing it.”