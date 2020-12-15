Scottish Government provides further aid to bus operators during Covid-19 crisis

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bus operators are to receive up to £29 million more from the Scottish Government to help maintain services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said the money was on top of the £162.3 million committed to the sector since June.

It comes as bus companies are faced with “severely reduced ticket income” as a result of Covid-19, with fewer people travelling on vehicles because of reduced demand and the need to social distancing.

Mr Matheson said: “We know how vital bus services are in keeping Scotland moving during the challenges faced by the Covid-19 pandemic – ensuring people can travel to work, access health services or visit their loved ones.

“This additional funding of up to £29 million on top of the £162.3 million already committed since June will enable bus operators to maintain bus services.

“The funding fills the gap between the additional costs of running services due to Covid-19 and severely reduced ticket income due to reduced demand from fare-paying passengers and the impact of physical distancing measures.”

He added: “While we remain committed to supporting our transport network and doing all we can to help the bus industry deliver services, we also ask the public to follow the latest travel guidance and walk, wheel or cycle wherever they can.”

Paul White, director of Confederation of Passenger Transport UK for Scotland, welcomed the Government’s “continued recognition of the important role the bus network plays in facilitating sustainable travel for essential journeys”.

He added that the organisation and its operator members would “continue working with passengers, businesses and local authorities to provide a safe, flexible bus network through this extended period of support”.