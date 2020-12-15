Scottish Water subsidiary may need up to £88m financial support due to Covid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A subsidiary of Scottish Water may need up to £88 million in financial support due to the impact of Covid-19 on the businesses it serves, according to a new report.

Scottish Water Business Stream (SWBS), set up in 2008, supplies water and waste-water services to businesses throughout Scotland and parts of England.

A report by the Auditor General for Scotland found that while Covid-19 has not significantly affected the household water market so far, some SWBS customers, in particular retail, hospitality and small and medium sized businesses, have “experienced reduced water consumption and delays to customer payments”.

It said that this exposes SWBS to a greater risk of water bills not being paid by some customers, should they fail to recover from the economic impact of Covid-19.

Scottish Water’s financial modelling suggests SWBS could need financial support of between £47 million and £88 million over the next two years.

This would come from borrowing within the Scottish Water group and no additional Scottish Government funding is likely to be required.

Stephen Boyle, Auditor General for Scotland, said: “Scottish Water Business Stream has operated profitably since its creation. However, the Covid-19 pandemic is affecting its customers and has created financial risks.

“The potential need to provide ongoing financial support to Business Stream means it will be vitally important for Scottish Water to continue to monitor closely the delivery of its business plans and the performance of its subsidiaries.”

The board of Scottish Water, the Scottish Government and the Water Industry Commission for Scotland have agreed the steps needed to provide financial support, if this is needed.

In 2018/19, Scottish Water Business Stream reported income of £372 million and operating costs of £371.7 million, resulting in an operating profit of £0.3 million.

The corresponding figures for 2019/20 were an income of £477.5 million and operating costs of £491.5 million, leading to an operating deficit of £14 million.

The Auditor General said the operating loss of £14 million was largely as a result of “doubtful” debts arising from Covid-19.

Labour MSP Jenny Marra Land Public Audit Committee convener said: “This report highlights the need for heightened scrutiny of business and scenario planning during these unprecedented times.

“It is encouraging to learn that no additional borrowing is anticipated from the Scottish Government, but the committee will want to explore with the Auditor General how Scottish Water’s plans will help its subsidiaries manage the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on financial planning over the coming years.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We welcome the Auditor General’s decision to issue a section 22 report which makes clear the good governance and prudent management which is allowing Scottish Water and its subsidiary companies, most notably Business Stream, to weather the extreme financial impacts of Covid-19 with no recourse to additional Scottish Government funding.

“We understand how difficult the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be for businesses in Scotland and therefore welcome the Auditor General noting how Scottish Water and Business Stream have supported hard-pressed businesses by allowing them to defer charges.”