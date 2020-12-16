Scottish economy grew by 16% as lockdown eased in third quarter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland’s economy grew by 16% in the third quarter of this year after coronavirus lockdown measures were eased.

Data for the period July to September puts GDP growth in Scotland slightly above the 15.5% rise seen in the UK as a whole over the same period.

But since then, tougher restrictions have been imposed across much of Scotland, with 11 council areas under the strictest Level 4 measures for a period.

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop has also warned Brexit will have an impact on the economy, with the transition period as the UK leaves the European Union due to end on December 31.

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said the prospect of a no-deal Brexit is creating more uncertainty for businesses (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Hyslop said the coronavirus pandemic has meant “businesses across Scotland have faced considerable challenges this year”, but ministers have “worked hard to provide critical support at every stage”.

She said: “On top of £2.3 billion support announced at the start of the pandemic, we have provided almost £1.2 billion in economic recovery funds and £570 million in our recent packages of business support.

“While we are doing everything in our power to support business, it is incredibly disappointing that the UK Government is creating more uncertainty by refusing to rule out a no-deal Brexit at the end of the transition period on December 31.

“This would be the worst of all possible outcomes and would result in the imposition of damaging trade tariffs at a time when we are already focused on tackling a pandemic and a recession.”

The GDP figures show that compared to the period July to September 2019, economic growth in Scotland was down by 9.5%.

Output in almost all industries fell in the second quarter of this year, the period covering April to June when Scotland was in lockdown.

But in July to September, the services sector – which makes up the largest part of Scotland’s economy – grew by 13.8%, production was up 18.6%, and the construction sector saw growth of 52%.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said the UK Government has taken ‘unprecedented action to support jobs and businesses in Scotland’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

When compared to the same quarter in 2019 however, the services sector had shrunk by 10.2%, production was 4.8% lower, and the construction sector saw a decline of 14.1%.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “While today’s figures show improvement, these reflect a period when restrictions were eased. We are now facing new restrictions across Scotland.”

He said the UK Government had “continued to take unprecedented action to support jobs and businesses in Scotland, from the extension of the furlough scheme, to business loans, to expansion of employment programmes as part of our Plan for Jobs”.

Mr Jack said this support is “on top of £9.5 billion additional funding provided to the Scottish Government”.

He added: “In the Spending Review last month, the Chancellor set out how we will work to ensure our economy recovers.

“In Scotland, this includes support for city and region growth deals, investment in our defence and R&D sectors, and money to help our communities prepare for a new shared prosperity fund.”