Fluctuations in teacher numbers can be feast or famine, Education Secretary John Swinney has said.

Statistics released on Tuesday show the teacher workforce has increased by 1,153 in 2020 to counter the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Mr Swinney said estimating the number of teachers required in a single academic year is not a “precise science”.

He told the Education and Skills Committee at Holyrood: “The prediction of the size of the teaching workforce is a particularly challenging task and in my political lifetime I’ve seen periods of teacher shortages and I’ve seen periods of an excess number of teachers available for employment.

“It can either be feast of famine, bluntly.”

He said the Scottish Government tries to “navigate our way through the middle to try to create sustainability in the teaching workforce”.

He added: “There will inevitably be times in there where we may have too few teachers or there may be too many teachers available.

“Anyone that suggests that this can be done with precision is, I think, peddling false hope to be honest.

“We try to minimise those gaps and those differences, but I think the idea that we can always avoid teacher shortages or always avoid having more teachers available for employment is not a robust line of argument.”

Green MSP Ross Greer questioned the minister about the number of teachers on short-term contracts and how a “wave of unemployment” will be avoided after the contracts expire.

According to the statistics released this week, 12% of Scotland’s teaching workforce is on a temporary contract, compared to 11% last year.

Mr Swinney said that where there was a long-term commitment to funding from the Scottish Government, such as the £750 million Pupil Equity Fund, he “didn’t really think there was much justification for giving people a temporary contract”.

He added: “If the Government is giving a commitment to a five-year programme, which is central to the Government’s agenda, then I don’t really think it’s reasonable for temporary contracts to be issued.

“I can’t issue the contracts, because I’m not the employer – local authorities are the employer – but I don’t think that’s particularly reasonable, because with a five-year line of sight, I think there’s plenty of opportunity to give permanent contracts.”

Earlier this year, the Scottish Government pledged to increase the number of teachers during the Covid-19 pandemic by 1,400, with funding in place to support these jobs until the end of the 2021-22 financial year.

The Education Secretary added: “We will be doing all we can to sustain that degree of employment in the years to come.”