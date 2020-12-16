Car journeys to be cut by a fifth by 2030 under new Climate Change Plan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

The distance travelled in car journeys should be cut by a fifth by 2030 as part of a “world-leading” aspiration to tackle climate change, according to a wide-ranging plan from the Scottish Government.

Ministers published a 255-page Climate Change Plan on Wednesday, setting out more details of how they aim to achieve targets set by an earlier programme in 2018.

With a goal of reaching “net-zero” by 2045, other announcements include £180 million in funding for carbon capture and hydrogen technologies.

It also includes £120 million towards zero-emission buses and £50 million for “active freeways” along major travel routes.

Roseanna Cunningham said the journey to net-zero ‘will not be easy’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The report says: “This update commits to reduce car kilometres by 20% by 2030, a truly world-leading aspiration, and we are not aware of any other country that has committed to such an ambitious transformation.”

It further aims to “phase out the need for new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030” and review options on fuel duty to reduce unsustainable travel.

Climate Change Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “These policies and proposals set us on a pathway to a just transition to net-zero.

“This journey will not be easy. We know there are factors we can’t control, including technological advances and the limits of devolved power.

“We will need to be innovative, to learn as we are going and to utilise new and exciting technologies and ideas, seizing on the multiple benefits our journey to net-zero presents.

“We also need the UK Government to match not just our ambition but our action.”

But Friends of the Earth Scotland said the plan falls short of the transformative action needed to tackle climate change quickly.

The charity said much of the carbon capture technology the plan relies upon is untested.

Critics say the oil and gas industry will continue to extract fossil fuels under the plan (Jane Barlow/PA)

Climate campaigner Jess Cowell said: “While there are welcome policy improvements, unfortunately there are very real doubts that this plan as a whole will actually deliver on these commitments and some sectors have been let off doing their fair share.

“Towards the end of this decade, the plan relies heavily on illusory promises of carbon capture, hydrogen from gas and hare-brained schemes to burn trees for energy.

“There is a very real concern that negative emission technologies are being used as a ‘get out of jail free’ card by the Government to make their figures add up rather than doing the hard work of cutting emissions in the here and now.”

Opposition parties said they will scrutinise the plan in the new year.

But Scottish Greens’ environment spokesman Mark Ruskell said: “It fails to commit to the kind of transition from fossil fuels that we have started to see in Denmark, New Zealand, France and many other countries.

“Instead, it remains heavily reliant on untested technologies such as hydrogen and carbon capture storage to keep the oil and gas industry running at maximum levels of extraction.”