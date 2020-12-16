MSPs back changes to sexual harassment complaints process

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

MSPs have unanimously backed a Bill which will allow members of their staff to make complaints of sexual harassment against their employers.

The Scottish Parliamentary Standards (Sexual Harassment and Complaints Process) Bill passed at stage one on Wednesday.

Until January of this year, the MSP Code of Conduct did not feature a provision for complaints by a member of an MSP’s staff against their employer, but the Bill would allow the Commissioner for Ethical Standards in Public Life in Scotland to investigate such allegations.

The Bill also gets rid of a previously held time limit for complaints to be made, as well as removing the requirement for complaints to be signed by the complainer.

In a debate in the Scottish Parliament, Tory MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston warned other parliamentarians that more change was needed within Holyrood.

“If this process has taught us anything, it’s that work to improve the parliament, as a place to engage with, a place to work, must be ongoing,” he said.

“This Bill will improve things, but it must not be seen as the end of the process.”

Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton pushed for a tough sanction to be put in place as the maximum punishment for a severe breach of the code of conduct, stating it could go as far as suspension or dismissal from parliament.

He said: “If we do not manage to conclude this process with a serious professional consequence to match a serious breach of the code of conduct, we will have failed to achieve the goal of the high standard of working culture and it will just signal that this parliament itself does not take matters of this nature as seriously as it should.”

The Lib Dem MSP has repeatedly called for a process to remove MSPs from Holyrood in extreme circumstances.

Speaking in the debate, parliamentary business minister Graeme Dey said the Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee – which proposed the legislation – said it would consider extending the sexual harassment provisions to Scottish Government officials, as well as MSPs, their staff and Scottish Parliament workers.